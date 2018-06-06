Speech to Text for More Women in Political Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

500 women nationwide are running for state or federal office this year according to the center for american women and politics. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is in studio 3 with what one political science professor is finding out. alex?xxx primary wins-s3intro-2 katie - one political science professor at ni-acc spoke with says the rate of women getting politically active will only continue to grow.xxx primary wins-s3mpkg-1 primary wins-s3mpkg-2 bennett smith is a political science professor at ni-acc. he's paid close attention to election cycles...and has noticed a historical trend of more women in both parties getting involved. he points that issues such as the me too movement...but he's also noticed another trend. lowerthird2line:bennett smith clear lake, ia "the studies show that demographically the millenials are trending toward the democrats, that's for sure. but in the last 12 years, in iowa, republican women have made tremendous gains. and again, in very powerful positions. so they're doing very well in that sense." / in iowa - abby finkenauer...and cindy axne...both democrats...won their individual u-s house primaries... while annette sweeney and mariannettee miller-meeks... both republicans...wo n their state senate primaries. live in studio 3...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. if elected... finkenauer... who won 53 point 9 percent of the vote on the democratic side... would be the nation's youngest representative.