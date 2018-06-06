Clear

Catch of the year?!

Dawson Dahl made a great grab on Tuesday

Posted: Wed Jun 06 16:35:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 16:35:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

in last night section title game... lyle pacelli had the bases loaded.. and it looked like they were adding to their lead on this hit.. until.. dawson dahl of rushford peterson makes an incredible grab...to end the inning. - but dawson tells me... the catch is actually easier.. than it looks... dawson dahl: it was just a basic read and catch i mean, we do that every day in practice and that's why we do it, so we can make plays like that.
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
