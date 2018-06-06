Speech to Text for Catch of the year?!

a play that still has social media buzzing.. and its one you will only see right here on kimt. - in last night section title game... lyle pacelli had the bases loaded.. and it looked like they were adding to their lead on this hit.. until.. dawson dahl of rushford peterson makes an incredible grab...to end the inning. - but dawson tells me... the catch is actually easier.. than it looks... sorry.. not buying that.xxx great catch-sot-3 great catch-sot-2 dawson dahl: it was just a basic read and catch i mean, we do that every day in practice and that's why we do it, so we can make plays like that. twins tonight-vo-gx-4