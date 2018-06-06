Speech to Text for SAW: Callie McQuown

niacc...the forest city pitcher has one more year in the high school circle...in the midst of a supurb senior season whitney blakemore is honoring her as our student athlete of the week.xxx callie is saw-pkg-1 callie is saw-pkg-2 things weren't easy for callie mcquown to start... callie: all i had was a fast and maybe a change but i always was scared to throw it just a freshman starting games for forest city in the circle... nat but after four years of pitching on varsity she has a laundry list of weapons... callie: now i definitely have a couple more. and she's not afraid to use them to her advantage...and let her defense go to work. callie is saw-pkg-3 callie: i mean i love to rack up the strikes but i'm not going to fly it past them and i don't have the best spins but i really do rely on my defense and coach has been really good at getting them to know like all the situations callie is saw-pkg-5 pitching all but one of their 29 games last season and now sitting with a 1.96 era through five starts her senior year...mcquown is a force to be reckoned with especially when it comes to her poise on the mound... callie is saw-pkg-4 justin: if it's good if it's bad you can't really tell the difference with callie she'll smile every once in a while if she makes a good pitch or gets her change up over but for her she's so mellow on the mound and i just love that demeanor from a pitcher. callie is saw-pkg-6 but as much as coach loves her mental toughness...mcq uown might love it even more... callie: i like to get into the batters head at least i try but yeah those backwards k those strike outs a change up that gets them frozen...that's fun. whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. / callie is saw-vo-1 - thank you whitney...it's time to figure out who our next student athlete of the week will be...help us decide by nominating someone at this link on kimt.com... a new winner is announced next wednesday at this time. great catch-vo-3 great catch-vo-2 -