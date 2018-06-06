Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-6-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 our active weather pattern will continue for the rest othis week as we track isolated showers and storms. we will continue to have a series of fronts pass over north iowa and southern minnesota helping to develop these showers and storms. isolated activity is possible tonight mainly over north iowa before we see another round make its way in for thursday. again, this activity is very spotty and won't be over the entire area and it won't make for a wash out of any of the days coming up. the same will be said for friday and even into saturday morning. temperatures will stay in the lower 80's generally the next few days for highs with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60's. saturday afternoon and evening and even through sunday looks to stay dry before we track another round of spotty showers and storms by monday evening into tuesday morning. tonight: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: southwest becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mix of sun and clouds/isolated storms. highs: lower 80's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8