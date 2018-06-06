Clear

YMCA offers meals to kids

The Mason City YMCA is using it summer program to offer free meals to kids.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the mason city y-m-c-a is taking part in this year's summer feeding program. summer feeding program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:summer feeding program mason city, ia in partnership with mason city public schools... the y will have free meals available to anyone ages 1 to 18. children will receive a free well-balanced lunch and a healthy snack. one summer camp counselor we spoke with says the program has become an overwhelming success.xxx summer feeding program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:megan bedford youth development coordinator, ymca "our very first day of camp, we actually served 110 kids lunch and some of our kids bring cold lunch too. so we've got more kids here than that, and it's just wonderful." the program will run until august 25th.
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
