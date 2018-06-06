Speech to Text for Suicide hotline to close

a bill vetoed following minnesota's legislative session has left a telephone crisis line hanging up on those in need of mental health emergency services. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to locals about that issue today...jeremia h?xxx suicide hotline-lintro-2 yes amy - canvas health is the non-profit agency that runs minnesota's crisis connection hotline. they had asked for a million dollars in state funding so they could continue to provide the service... but that funding didn't come after governor mark dayton vetoed a budget bill. now - the crisis line is being forced to shut down.xxx search for wanted man-pkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file crisis line to close in minnesota kimt news 3 vo: a division at this nonprofit agency will shut down one of its services that people like teagan tonjum thinks is necessary. sot: lowerthird2line:teagan tonjum rochester, mn i've definitely been there, my friends have been there before where you just need somewhere to reach out to and you just need that extra support. suicide hotline-pkg-7 vo: canvas health took overflow calls from the national suicide prevention lifeline as well as anonymous local calls. after asking for one-million dollars to continue operations - the agency hoped the state would provide funding to keep the calls coming in. sot: they should be able to have access to that but now - it is being forced to close the service... meaning those in need may not get connected as often with resources in the area. tonjum says having a resource locally is more beneficial. sot: definitely having something more local is a lot more closer to home feels like you're more...they care more and are more in touch with you rather than this national thing suicide hotline-pkg-8 vo: the c-e-o of canvas health released a statement online saying quote "we are disappointed that these crisis services will not be funded by the state." tonjum thinks about the people who need the service locally and tells me it breaks her heart. sot: it's really sad. i think people should have access to that if they want that and that money shouldn't be an issue with that. / suicide hotline-ltag-2 the line will close june 30th. after that - calls that were from the national suicide prevention lifeline will be rerouted to other states that handles overflow calls. reporting live in the rochester studio - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. if you or someone you know is in need of someone to talk with during a mental health crisis... you can still reach out to the national suicide hotline. /