Speech to Text for Dairy farmers & water quality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today... an event to keep water quality at the forefront of community conversation. live it is being held at kutzky partk in rochester and that's where we find kimt news three's annalisa pardo, she joins us live with what people can expect. tyer and arielle, get this ? in just a few hours there will be cows here in the center of rochester at kutzky park. and it's all to bring awareness to how people in the city and dairy farmers can do their part in keeping our area's water quality healthy. susan kruger is a retired farmer and lives on zumbro river. she knows first?hand just how much dairy farmers need clean water, and how farmers can help keep water clean. the event happening today, which is put on by the zumbro watershed partnership is to educate the public ? both city residents and famers ? on how to keep water clean. minnoesta pollution control tells me zumbro river water quality is fair, to good. kruger says cows having clean water on the farm affects everyone. because what they drink, you eventually drink. i think it's something everybody would like, to keep our water clean. so whatever we do personally affects our water. at the event people will not only learn about clean water and dairy farming, but if the weather holds, they can also pet cows and calves, making it a little more family friendly. live in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news again the event will be at kutzky park. it goes from 4 to 7 p?m. more areas in guatemala are now in harm's way following sunday's eruption. people living near the 'volcano of fire' continue to flee with their children and few possessions. new evacuations are being ordered ??? where the "volcano of fire" is still sending out ash and smoke. scientists there warned, after another eruption early tuesday, that the volcano was showing signs of greater activity. around 200 people are still missing. the threat of eruptions is not the only thing hampering rescue efforts. there is also the threat of rain mixing with the ash and creating a toxic sludge, as the 72 hour window to find survivors starts to close.