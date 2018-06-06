Speech to Text for Reaction to SCOTUS cake case

anxious and afraid. that's how some members of the local lgbtq community feel in the wake of the supreme court ruling in favor of the colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same?sex couple ? citing his christian faith. although the court's ruling in narrow and may well apply only to this particular baker ? there is concern that this ruling will embolden discrimination on the basis of religious preferences. now more than ever ? members of the local l? g?b?t?q community tell us they need support from their allies. "the time of passive ally? ship is over. if you really stand with us; stand with us. don't stand with us in private when it's just you and me and you say, "oh i don't believe that, i love you for who you are," say that to anyone you meet. say that in your churches, preach that from the pulpit because that's what we need now." take a look at how one rochester church has responded to the scotus ruling. peace united church of christ has this sign on display which says "we'll make a cake for you." the church says they believe all love is worth celebrating and all people are worthy of service ? kindness and unconditional acceptance.