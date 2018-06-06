Speech to Text for Looking ahead to Minnesota/Rochester primaries

iowa's primaries are in the books... and voters in minnesota still have a few months before their primary election in august. but this morning ? we're breaking down the names that will appear on the ballot. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with the details. those interested in filing for federal ? state and county offices had until five p?m yesterday to do so. and here's a look at who did. a hotly contested local race is for the mayor for minnesota's third largest city. 7 people filed their candidacy for rochester mayor. the two candidates who receive the most votes on august 14th will appear on the november ballot. there are also three rochester city council seats up for election this year. four people have thrown their name in for the first ward seat ? currently filled by ed hruska. these are the five vying for the fifth ward seat ? currently filled by mark hickey. the third ward will not be on the primary ballot since just one challenger filed for the seat currently filled by nick campion. another race going right to the general election ballot ? olmsted county sheriff ? kevin torgerson is running unopposed. arguably (the most talked about partisan office that will appear on the primary ballot is governor and lieutenant governor. over the weekend the state gop and dfl parties endorsed their candidates. kimt news three was there when dfl delegates voted to back state rep. erin murphy for governor ? beating out congressman tim walz who many believed was the favorite. jeff johnson clinched the republican nod for governor which didn't come as a surprise to many. former governor tim pawlenty who is running again this year announced his plans to take his campaign straight to the primary even before the gop state convention even kicked off. so how important are these endorsements for voters? we talked to a stewartville voter who says with this race in particular ? she's doesn't think party backing holds that much "i think the candidates in the primary all have a great shot at it regardless of party endorsement. when it comes down to it and voters get to the ballots and the primary they're there to support the candidate they support most of them don't care about party endorsement." minnesota has a history of electing non? endorsed gubernatorial candidates ? including outgoing governor mark dayton who didn't compete for his party's nod yet went on to win two terms. walz ? pawlenty and democratic state auditor rebecca otto have all said they will run in thanks deedee.