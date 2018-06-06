Speech to Text for Saving the train depot

mc city council-bpclip-2 a train depot in mason city that is more than a century old is in danger of being demolished, but a local effort to try and save the depot is underway. today the mason city city council is getting an update on where those efforts are and what comes next. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was at tonight's meeting he joins us now live from the depot, brian? live maplive:saving the train depot mason city, ia 2018 google google earth/landsat copernicus mason city train depot.jpg katie i'm on south pennsylvania just south of nineth street where the canadian pacific train depot currently sits. mc city council-lintro-2 but according to city staff it can't stay here if they want to keep the building in tact. moving a building this old and of this age however, does come with some difficulties. xxx mc city council-pkg-1 mc city council-pkg-2 put on that piece of ground and make it a railroad park as part of the city park system jack leaman is one of many who have an idea of what they would like to see done with the old train depot, for leahman, it's turning it in to a railroad park. mc city council-pkg-4 it has enough room that there could be some rail put in and some old passenger cars or railroad cars mc city council-pkg-6 others have suggested turing it in to a restaurant, or a museum, but doing so isn't going to be easy. mc city council-pkg-3 it can be picked up it can be moved a place somewhere but without a really long term idea of revenue and upkeep i hate to say but there's almost no reason to go through all this without a good forward thinking idea mc city council-pkg-7 those with the city are discussing a two step process to try and save the building-- first a fesability study needs to be done to see if the building can be moved, next they need to find a place to move the building. natural sound trish sandahl who is part of the city planning and zoning division has been talking with the cnadian pacific and while thye understand the historic value of the building, she says the railroad company wants it moved. mc city council-pkg-5 i initially asked them for 90 days and he said no they don't want to give us an open amount of time and then get to the end of the process and find out we have not made progress mc city council-pkg-8 leahman says he understands the obsticales ahead of the community to save the building, but says we've done it before we can do it again. the city has picked up other houses from the flood zone in other buildings of course to move them and save them and preserve them as part of our mission said history mc city council-ltag-2 sandahl says the next step after the fesability study is finding the funding to save the building. katie those on the council say they are all for saving the building, but the city likely doesn't have the funds to sustain the building for a long period of time. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. the city will be holding a brain storming event so community members have input on where they would like to see the building moved to. that will be thursday at 4:30 at city hall.