Speech to Text for Hillegas preps for junior season at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hali stuff at 6-vo-3 hali stuff at 6-vo-2 - needless to say the cyclones are pretty pumped to have hali on their roster for two more years. - she was also named.. the conference's defensive player of the week four different times this past season... she's won six of those awards during her career. - but all of this comes as no surprise to her head coach at isu.. christy johnson lynch.xxx hali stuff at 6-sot-3 hali stuff at 6-sot-2 christy johnson lynch: incredibly hard worker, tremendous character consistent, all of those things you dream about in an athlete, shes got all of those, plus shes a tremendous athlete, shes just kind of built and made for the libero position. spx fp multi line:nahl entry draft early results 1) hugh larkin - forward 2) noah kim - defenseman 4) d ... - another day of the major league baseball draft is going on as we speak. - its also day one of the n-a- h-l draft in junior hockey.. and the austin bruins are busy. - their first pitch.. is forward hugh larkin... he's followed by noah kim.. a defenseman in the second round. - they skipped the