Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration Full Story

Hillegas preps for junior season at ISU

Hali is the Big 12 Conference Libero of the year

Posted: Tue Jun 05 20:58:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 20:58:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Speech to Text for Hillegas preps for junior season at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hali stuff at 6-vo-3 hali stuff at 6-vo-2 - needless to say the cyclones are pretty pumped to have hali on their roster for two more years. - she was also named.. the conference's defensive player of the week four different times this past season... she's won six of those awards during her career. - but all of this comes as no surprise to her head coach at isu.. christy johnson lynch.xxx hali stuff at 6-sot-3 hali stuff at 6-sot-2 christy johnson lynch: incredibly hard worker, tremendous character consistent, all of those things you dream about in an athlete, shes got all of those, plus shes a tremendous athlete, shes just kind of built and made for the libero position. spx fp multi line:nahl entry draft early results 1) hugh larkin - forward 2) noah kim - defenseman 4) d ... - another day of the major league baseball draft is going on as we speak. - its also day one of the n-a- h-l draft in junior hockey.. and the austin bruins are busy. - their first pitch.. is forward hugh larkin... he's followed by noah kim.. a defenseman in the second round. - they skipped the
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events