American Indian Advisory

recruiting american indian teachers and staff - to mandatory cultural training - big decisions were approved at tonight's rochester public school board meeting. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there and met with those from the committee making those recommendation s. live she's live in rochester now. brooke? school board-maplive-3 katie many can agree progress was made this evening as members of the american indian parent advisory committee gathered here at the edison building to approve the board's responses to their 4 recommendation s. xxx school board-pkg-1 school board-pkg-2 "there's a state statute saying that once a year, any school district that has more than 10 american indian students has to form an american indian parent committee and this committee has the opportunity to once a year file a continuing resolution saying they're concurrent or non concurrent" school board-pkg-4 this is the second year the rochester american indian parent committee has filed non concurrent which gives the committee an opportunity to voice their opinions to the school board. here they are. recommendatio n number one asked for a part-time assistant to be hired for the district's american indian liaison. however - the board says there is not money to hire for that position at this time. the second recommendation asked for recruitment and retainment of american indian teachers and staff - which the board says they're currently doing and aim to do better. the third recommendation asked for updates regarding disciplinary measures and practices relating to indian american students - which the board has a routine to accomplish. and lastly - the committee requested culturally competent training be mandated for school staff - which will be completed this august. vivian baker is graduating from mayo high school this year and believes the committee is crucial to the community. school board-pkg-5 "because we tend to fall behind everybody else so we need that little extra push." school board-pkg-7 she believes her success with her upcoming graduation is partially due to the committee's help for american indian students. "honestly, it feels really good because without this, i probably wouldn't have made it and it just encourages other people to do what they do knowing that somebody out there cares and wants them to do good." jean marvin is the chair of the school board. she's thankful for the committee's willingness to work with the board. school board-pkg-3 "sometimes we hear things we don't want to hear but if theyre the truth we need to hear them and we need people to keep speaking their truth the truth and we will keep doing everything we can to work with them." school board-pkg-8 because in the end... "we have to be able to work together to do a better job for all of our kids." guthrie agrees-the time and effort is all worth it. "they're putting in the work, they're spending the time with me and we're trying to figure out what we can do to support our students the best we can." school board-ltag-2 the all staff american indian content training will be this coming august during back to school week. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. guthrie says the upcoming all staff training is the first of its kind within the district so he's eager for the future.