Speech to Text for Alston hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

show. after it was announced that one of 3 finalists for rochester's police chief position was removed...we broke the news right here on k- i-m-t news 3 that that candidate's name is roy alston. tonight - alston was given the chance to appeal. ultimately the decision to remove him was affirmed. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at his hearing.. on the scene and breaks down what happened.xxx police chief-llpkg-1 police chief-llpkg-2 roy alston had the opportunity to explain to the police civil service comission why he thinks his name should not be removed from the pool of candidates. his name was originally removed because the comission says he omitted information from his application - including disciplinary action taken against him from a previous job. police chief-llpkg-11 i have to be honest with you - i felt abandoned at the hearing - lieutenant alston also expressed his disappointment in the way the investigation was conducted. police chief-llpkg-4 so when we talk about fairness - when we talk about voice - when we talk about transparency - when we talk about impartiality - i didnt get that lowerthird2line:lt. alston removed from police chief search rochester, mn the commission thinks that alston was being deceptive when he did not disclose that he was reprimanded for falling asleep at a job 12 years ago. there was an audible gasp in the room of more than 100 people when the comission voted 2-1 to remove alston officially. police chief-llpkg-5 all in favor - i - i - and those opposed - im gonna say nay police chief-llpkg-12 a decision that left many of those in the room visibly upset - including community member jackie booth police chief-llpkg-6 i didnt think that they was gonna reverse it - i was hoping - i was hoping that they would reverse it and give him a chance police chief-llpkg-13 in alston's speech - he stresses that he believes rochester's system is flawed - as it's been more than 20 years since they've searched for a new chief. alston actually has experience in police background checks... he co- authored the manual for them in texas. the philosophy in background investigation has changed - we're not trying to find a reason to say i gotchya - you know what this supplemental report say to me? i gotchya - i got you. and booth thinks the comission's decision is more deeply rooted than a background check. they don't want to see someone of color in the chief seat. its not about color its not about color its about the best candidate. police chief-llpkg-10 after the meeting - i spoke with mayor ardell brede. he tells me that he has no voice in this decision and has no means of overturning it. however - now that alston has been removed from the pool of candidates - mayor brede will be the one person to decide who the next police chief will be out of the top 2 remaining candidates. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. mayor brede tells kimt that he thinks he knows which of the remaining 2 candidates he is going to choose - and will move forward soon.