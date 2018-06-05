Speech to Text for Hillegas making progress

clock.. iowa state volleyball coach christy johnson lynch used the following words to describe hali hillegas....hard worker.. tremendous character... the perfect fit for the libero position. hali at 10-vo-3 hali at 10-vo-2 - and all of that sounds right on the money for those of us that watched hillegas grow up on the floor at charles city. - she is also a reigning first team all big 12 selection.... just one of several awards she reeled in during her sophomore season at iowa state. - i asked coach johnson lynch... how good hali can be.. by the time she's done playing the sport.xxx hali at 10-sot-4 hali at 10-sot-3 christy johnson lynch: i would love to see her get in what we call the usa pipeline, get her in front of those usa coaches and who knows, if she keeps working at it, i think she has a chance to do some great things, on the national level and maybe even internationally matthew hurt-vo-3