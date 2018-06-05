Speech to Text for Local highlights (6/5)

the baseball diamond in southern minnesota. - lets start our section final coverage in section 1-a. - rushford peterson is in the drivers seat... lyle- pacelli is trying to work their way in. rp vs lp-vo-5 rp vs lp-vo-3 - if the a's can beat the trojans twice tonight... they are going to state. - lets start with the best play you will see on any sportscast in america tonight... a's have the bases loaded.. fly ball to center...dawson dahl.. are you kidding me!! - but l-p starts to build on their lead... taylor arett.. ground ball to the pitcher.. throw home for the out.. throw to first is high... that scores a run... l-p up 6-3. - trojans start to chop away... tyson anderson ground ball to short... l-p steps on the bag for the out.. throw to first gets away... that scores a run. - its 6-4. - next inning... anderson is at it again... singling into right field....this game is now tied at 6... still in the bottom of the 7th. - trojans have them loaded...jacob paulson skies one to left field... dahl is tagging from third.. play at the plate.. for a section title..dahl is safe.. r-p to state.. 7-6 the final. - lets hear from the guys that made it happen.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:section 1a rushford-peterson lyle-pacelli 7 6 final rp vs lp-sot-5 lowerthird2line:dawson dahl r-p senior dawson dahl: the best run ive ever had, thats for sure, i had complete confidence in that kid, i knew he was going to do something, thats for sure, just waiting for him to do it, i was lucky to be the one to score it. rp vs lp-sot-3 lowerthird2line:jacob paulson r-p senior jacob paulson: at the beginning of the year i was off on my swing, i would dip my shoulder and hit fly balls and get out every time, i was getting mad, so when i got to the plate there i was like thats all i need so went back to old habits and it turned out good for us. spx fp 2 team score:mn hs baseball section 1aaa austin packers 5 <none> red wing wingers 6 <n ... - lets head to section 1-3-a... the austin packers are one win away from their spot at state. - austin scored the first four runs of the game. - red wing... plates the next six.. - right now the wingers lead 6-5 in the 7th. - the winner goes to state next week. / becker picked-vo-3