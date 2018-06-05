Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration Full Story

State Champs! GHV duo wins co-ed title

Frayne and Heinemann are state champions.

Posted: Tue Jun 05 19:59:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 19:59:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Speech to Text for State Champs! GHV duo wins co-ed title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

matthew heinemann were going to make a run at the co-ed title in class 1-a. nx fp multi line image:state champs! co-ed state meet golfchamps.png ghv's heinemann and frayne 1-a co- ... - heinemann and frayne shot a one over par 71... at american legion golf course in marshalltown. - this wraps up a pretty exciting week for frayne.. remember she just finished second place at the girls state meet last week. / - lets list some of the things that hali hillegas accomplished on the iowa state volleyball floor last year. - big 12 conference libero of the year. - all big 12 first team selection. - and she started every game for the cyclones.
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events