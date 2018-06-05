Speech to Text for GHV wins co-ed state golf title

matthew heinemann were going to make a run at the co-ed title in class 1-a. ghv's heinemann and frayne 1-a co-ed state champs - heinemann and frayne shot a one over par 71... at american legion golf course in marshalltown. - this wraps up a pretty exciting week for frayne.. remember she just finished second place at the girls state meet last week. / - lets list some of the things that hali hillegas accomplished on the iowa state volleyball floor last year. - big 12 conference libero of the year. - all big 12 first team selection. - and she started every game for the cyclones.