Speech to Text for Rochester Parking Proposals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

park...jeremiah? parking roch-lintro-2 katie im at xxx where to park here for the day costs over nine dollars. over the course of five years parking here could cost you nearly 20- bucks. and that doesnt make shoppers in the area here happy. xxx parking roch-lpkg-1 parking roch-lpkg-2 vo: peter erickson and his friends are out of college for the summer so they spend most of their free time downtown. but while he was with his friends erickson had to leave to refeed his meter. sot: lowerthird2line:peter erickson rochester, mn there's like a 30 min limit that you can pay here. i guess you have to update it every 30 minutes which is kind of inconvient if you want to go eat. vo: monday afternoon- the city council reviewed a rate study and found that in a few years the cost to operate public parking would put them in the red. so they're looking to gradually increase parking rates. and dani re- bar-ri isn't to happy about the idea. sot: lowerthird2line:dani reberari rochester, mn a lot of people work down here so when they're hiking these rates up extremely high. it's going to be harder and harder for people to afford these things so i just totally disagree and think it's a terrible idea reporter: parking roch-lpkg-6 now there are two options on the proposal that would end up costing drivers more vo: parking roch-lpkg-7 one option would increase parking rates and charge for parking on weeknights and weekends. the second would only increase the rate and also increase monthly contract parking. something parking coordinator nick lemmer thinks is bound to happen. sot: parking roch-lpkg-5 rate increase are inevitable they just keep pace with the expenses we encure to provide which is really an outstanding parking service. parking roch-lpkg-8 vo: but erickson thinks the burden will be on drivers downtown. sot: it's just a little inconvienent parking roch-ltag-3 now the bright side is they do plan to keep parking free for the first hour here at parking ramps. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thanks jeremiah. the city council is expected to take up the proposal june 18th. /