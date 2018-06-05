Speech to Text for Matz Changes Plea

stabbing and killing his 2 grandparents is changing his plea from not guilty to guilty. plea hearing-vobp-1 plea hearing-stnger-3 authorities say the found the bodies of kenneth and kathleen hackbart at this mason city home on 27th street southwest in november. cody matz spoke in court today to ensure his decision to plead guilty is understood. kimt news three's brian tabick joins us from the cerrro gordo county courthouse with the details - brian? xxx plea hearing-nrintro-3 katie this change means matz is waiving his right to a jury trial where he would face two counts of first degree murder. instead, he now has a sentencing hearing set for july-- today he is explaining why he's making this decision. xxx plea hearing-sot-1 plea hearing-nrmpkg-3 matz in court admitted to stabbing his grandparents kenneth and kathleen hackbart to death. he admitted to having mental health and substance abuse evaluations done. matz's attorney's explained while they had an expert witness willing to evaluate his sanity for the sake of his defense...matz declined the evaluation. it might have proven he has mental illness to the point of not understanding his actions or that he doesn't understand right from wrong. lowerthird2line:cody matz mason city, ia moral stand point i mean seeing the crime knowing what i've done. i did have mental issues but i shouldn't have been that violent i should have had some recognition you know not taking things the way i did so i just want to admit my guilt. matz's sentencing hearing is set for july 23rd for two counts of first degree murder. live in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you