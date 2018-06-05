Speech to Text for Group gathers to remember Jodi Huisentruit

anchor jodi huisentruit's 50th birthday... and many are gathering to remember her today. jodi birthday-vo-1 lowerthird2line:jodi's 50th birthday memorial event mason city, ia huisentruit disappeared while on her way to work in mason city in 19-95. today this group is gathering in front of one of the four new billboards around mason city. the goal is to keep jodi's case on the minds of those driving by these billboards. like many others...retired journalist caroline lowe is hoping for a break in the case.xxx jodi birthday-sot-1 lowerthird2line:caroline lowe member, find jodi "we wish jodi was back in minnesota celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. but we also hope the reason we're here is that we've struggled with something to remember her birthday and get the message out, we know the power of that kind of image, and we're hoping that power will help bring her home." the billboards will stay up through the rest of the month. /