Speech to Text for Voters in Iowa head to the polls in the state's primary

are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots in the 20-18 primary election. voters are selecting which candidates they want to see go on to represent their parties in this year's mid- term elections... which are coming up in november. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to the polling places today. despite the new voter i-d law that is partially taking effect this year... some voters he spoke with say it is still important to exercise their right to vote.xxx voter turnout-mpkg-3 lowerthird2line:voter turnout mason city, ia richard and marcia pierson have been voting since they were in their late teens...and have not missed an election since. since then...election laws have changed dramatically... including recently with the implementation of iowa's new voter i-d law. in the current political climate... the piersons believe that it's important to utilize your right to vote...whether it's during a primary or general election. lowerthird2line:richard & marcia pierson mason city, ia "i think it's just part of the process, and it's a privilege to get to vote and determine who your government officials are. yeah, don't complain, but just do better than that and go vote." / today at polling locations throughout the state... precinct election officials or p- e-o's...are working to make sure the voting process goes smoothly. alex also spoke to one official who says its a privilege to help out on an important day such as this.xxx polling volunteers-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:polling election officers mason city, ia dave innes has been a p-e-o for the last three years. the role carries many responsibilities ...such as verifying the accuracy of a voter's information...ba llot distribution... operating accessible voting machines... and managing ballot scanners. innes believes it's important to have someone on guard to make sure everything is running smoothly. lowerthird2line:dave innes precinct election official "the concerns over voters rights, stuff like that. so make sure things are done the right way. i moved here from another state and in iowa they do stuff really good here." / one thing that many election officials are stressing is that you must vote at the polling place that's set up for precinct where you live. we spoke with a few precinct officers - and they say they've had to redirect voters to their correct polling places throughout the day. we will have primary results - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at 10.