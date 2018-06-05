Speech to Text for City Council moves forward with Broadway Ave. plan

finalized-stngr-3 after months of discussing and going through plans for the north broadway avenue project in rochester... the city council has come to a decision... broadway plan finalized-stngr-1 broadway plan finalized-stngr-2 for a project that will transform the broadway avenue corridor - from civic center drive to 13th street north - into the gateway to downtown. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from north broadway avenue with how local businesses along the stretch of road and city council members are reacting today after that decision was made last night... calyn?xxx broadway plan finalized-lintro-2 raquel - last night's 4-3 vote decided on plan 2-c. it's a plan that will make big changes for north broadway avenue... changes that make some happy and some worried.xxx broadway plan finalized-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:plan 2c chosen for broadway project rochester, mn it was a sense of accomplishment and moving a mountain. penny bracken owns kismet consignment store... a business that's been along north broadway for 15 years... she says last night was a win for the more than 50 businesses in this corridor. broadway plan finalized-pkg-3 for our small businesses on this corridor, it means accessibility. each intersection will remain open to left-hand turns, and for us it equates to dollars and cents. broadway plan finalized-pkg-7 plan 2-c means just putting medians in place between intersections but not through them... leaving the intersections open - a safety concern for some like councilman michael wojcik. broadway plan finalized-pkg-5 this is going to be less safe for everyone, however it's going to be substantially safer than what is there today. broadway plan finalized-pkg-9 some of the plan's safety improvements include protected bike ways... a-d-a accessible crosswalks... and wider sidewalks. it's a plan wojcik says they'll have to keep a close eye on... broadway plan finalized-pkg-8 ultimately what we have to do is we're putting in place metrics so that when something bad does happen, we can at least make the changes at that point but it's unfortunate that we're going that route. but it's a step businesses say will move the north broadway corridor in the right direction. i'm looking forward to when we can look back at the entire process, and be happy with what we created because rochester is moving forward and our businesses want to move forward with rochester. / broadway plan finalized-ltag-2 coming up at kimt news 3 at six... hear how business owners like bracken plan to overcome the two years of construction that it will take to complete this project. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. construction is expected to start next year. / tyler wx first