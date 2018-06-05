Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-5-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so far this week, we've had some pretty nice weather with lots of sunshine and of course those warmer temperatures. some of us did have some rain late last night and early this morning, but it resulted in a dry day today. we're tracking some widespread showers and thunderstorms heading into the area by wednesday afternoon and evening. the threat for severe weather will exist for wednesday -- primarily looking at a wind and hail threat. thursday and friday we're continuing to track some isolated showers and storms. temperatures will hang steady in the lower 80's. the isolated thunderstorms will linger into friday night and even into early saturday morning as the weekend is looking generally quiet for the most part. highs will continue to be in the lower 80's. that will be the trend early next week as well with highs in the lower 80's. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds/scatter