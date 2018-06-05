Speech to Text for Building to house police station needs upgrades

rochester police department's patrol divison to the city's north police station is now on hold after the city council decides against granting the department some needed funding. roch pd station-vo-1 roch pd station-vo-3 the building used to house a bank... and still has the old layout. interim police chief john sherwin tells k- i-m-t that the new station needs some upgrades in order to fit its new purpose. he says one main concern is that the building does not have a garage... and some of the gear officers carry could be damaged in the cold.xxx roch pd station-sot-1 lowerthird2line:interim chief john sherwin rochester police department you can't just park 30 squad cars in a parking lot in january without damaging that equipment. so the vehicles either need to be running or they need to be enclosed somewhere warm city council members say they want to get the input of the city's new police chief before making any final decisions. / broadway plan