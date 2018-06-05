Speech to Text for Jodi Story

today would have been her 50th birthday... and the search for jodi huisentruit... a former kimt anchor continues. it's been more than 20 years since she went missing. investigators believe someone attacked jodi as she headed to her car for the early news shift in june of 1995. mary mcguire sat down with jodi's close friend and former kimt co?worker to hear who she thinks is responsible for her disappearance. "i remember seeing her and hearing her giggle something i'll never forget and she always had this little bit of a minnesota accent." as two young anchors cutting their teeth in mason city, robin wolfram and jodi husientruit shared a dream of some day making it on the national news. on june 27 of 1995, that dream was snuffed out when husientruit mysteriously went missing. "that night it was on national news and i looked up and the sickening sense that i got about this is not what we meant about being on national news and even all these years later it just seems so unfair." forced to play the role of both journalist and friend, wolfram reported on the disappearance, even interviewing the man who jodi was seen with last. "what was his demeanor like?" "joyful, almost strangely happy and telling me he named his boat after her and he loved her... loved jodi. it was just weird." she has no doubt in her mind that man, an older gentleman who was friends with jodi, is the one responsible for her disappearance. "i had seen them together before and i had cautioned jodi about their friendship and i just said he careful." "in television we have a gut instinct about things." "my gut and my instinct tells me that he is responsible." wcco is not naming the man, now living in arizona, since he has not been charged with any crime, but wolfram isn't the only one who shares those same suspicions. last march, find jodi dot com, a website dedicated to the case, reported mason city police served a search warrant to him, seeking gps data on two of his cars. as the years press on and the case grows colder, wolfram is holding onto hope that someday closure will come. "the person is held responsible for snuffing out this beautiful beautiful light." the mason city police chief says the department is still actively working on the case, but can't comment any further. a 50th birthday memorial event for jodi will be held today in mason city. the team at find?jodi will be hosting the event as the dedicate the new billboards that are continue to search for answers in her death. the group will read a statement from the family. they will also be handing out flyers in and around mason city today.