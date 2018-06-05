Speech to Text for RPS board meeting happening tonight

a resolution responding to recommendatio ns made by the american indian education parent advisory committee. valerie guimaras is a parent on the committee. she says r?p?s is taking steps in the right direction to make sure american indian students in the public school system are receiving a full, inclusive education. one recommendatio n the board cannot accommodate partly because of funding, is to add a staff member to assist the district's american indian liaison. the liason expressed that he did not have enough time to meet with all the students.there s 140 students and one liason. he expressed that it would be nice to have someone assist him in the family engagement arena. the district also cites that it does not agree that having a liason assistant is a requirement at this time. the meeting starts at 5?30 pm.