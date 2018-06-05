Speech to Text for Hearing for Roy Alston Tuesday

happening tonight ? the candidate who was removed from the search for rochester's next police chief will have a chance to respond kimt news three was the first to tell you that lt. roy alston from dallas... identified himself as the eliminated candidate after the police civil service commission found he did not disclose that he was disciplined at a previous job. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live this morning with a look ahead at tonight's public meeting. roy alston calls the information gathered by the commission that led to his dismissal from the hiring process as "inaccurate and without context." adding ? quote ? had i been given the opportunity to add clarity to the information which was shared ? i'm sure the city of rochester and citizens of this great community would see this is exactly the type of misunderstandi ng collaborative community policing policies seek to address" he will have the opportunity to add clarity tonight at a public hearing ? which was scheduled because alston is challenging the commission's decision to remove him as a candidate. it's happening here at fire station number two. some rochester residents ? including heidi wilkins are calling it the single most important social justice and public safety issue in rochester right now. as a mom ? she's thrilled that so many young people including her son plan on attending tonight and giving their input to city leaders on h ow they want to be policed./// "this would be the time that they would possibly have the most interaction with police in their lives so it's crucial that they come out, they have a say, they see the process and help vie for the most qualified candidate that will protect them." once again the hearing will be here at fire station number two tonight ? it begins at five. live in rochester deedee stiepan thanks deedee. kimt will have a reporter at the hearing. make sure to tune in to kimt news three at ten for updates.