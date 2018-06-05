Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-5-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it will be another nice and sunny day. rain chances will be holding off until later this week. today will be the last good day to take care of the lawn because i'm tracking more storm chances for the rest of this week. showers and storms will return for wednesday as early as 9 am, but lasting through the rest of the day. highs will be staying in the mid to low 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms for thursday but better chances are on the way for friday which will linger into early saturday. by the end of saturday widespread 1?2" of rain will be possible. today: mostly sunny. highs: low to upper 80's. winds: west becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mix of sun & clouds/shower s & storms. thanks jon.