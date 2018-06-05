Speech to Text for RCTC expanding mass communications program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looking to train more students interested in going into broadcast journalism! rochester community and technical college is responding to a resurgence of interest in mass communication s classes by expanding their program and adding a new fully? functional h?d news set which you see here. the set was donated to rctc by a station in indiana ? we were there as they began assembling the pieces yesterday. the hope of the new rejuvinated program is to fill the need for journalism professionals in the region. the new program will launch this fall and eventually ? the goal is that students will be able to broadcast live h?d newscasts which will air on one of rctc's cable channels.///