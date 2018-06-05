Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man wanted in Northwood stabbing turns himself in, is facing attempted murder charge Full Story

RCTC expanding mass communications program

RCTC expanding mass communications program

Posted: Tue Jun 05 05:09:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 05:09:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for RCTC expanding mass communications program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looking to train more students interested in going into broadcast journalism! rochester community and technical college is responding to a resurgence of interest in mass communication s classes by expanding their program and adding a new fully? functional h?d news set which you see here. the set was donated to rctc by a station in indiana ? we were there as they began assembling the pieces yesterday. the hope of the new rejuvinated program is to fill the need for journalism professionals in the region. the new program will launch this fall and eventually ? the goal is that students will be able to broadcast live h?d newscasts which will air on one of rctc's cable channels.///
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and dry today with storm chances for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events