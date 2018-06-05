Speech to Text for Approval of new fire chief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lot of reaction from rochester's city council meeting monday night is pouring in this morning. from the talk on raising parking rates in downtown to the decision reached on the north broadway project. rochester's next fire chief being confirmed could have gotten lost in the mix. we caught with the next chief during the meeting. live here's kimt news three's dee?dee stiepan with what he wants to get done. good morning tyler and arielle... there was a lot covered monday night... but probably the easiest decision for the council was confirming battalion chief eric kerska to be the next chief of the rochester fire department starting at the end of this month when the current chief greg martin retires. his experience speaks for itself. kerska has been a member of the rochester fire department since 19?94 and also served 32 years in the army. he tells kimt he's ready to take on this new role and help carry the rochester fire department even farther./// "the fire department is my home rochester is my home rochester is a community in transition we have a lot of challenges in front of us and i just thought that my skills and experiences could help my community navigate those changes." city council were all in favor of kerska and say they are excited to see where his leadership takes the department. live in rochester... deedee stiepan thank you dee? dee. in the next twenty minutes... we will have more about the city council decided at last night's meeting that could impact small business.