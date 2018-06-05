Speech to Text for Primaries today in Iowa

happening today ? it's election day for iowa primaries... and many are voting for competitive races for state offices. to break it all down for us, kimt news three's annalisa pardo she joins us live with what you need to know before heading to the polls. good morning arielle and tyler, as you said there are some very competitive races happening iowa. perhaps the most compteitive and high profile race happening is that of governor. incumbant kim reynolds is seeking to complete her first term as governor... entering the position after governor terry branstad was appointed to ambassador to china. there are 5 candidates on the democratic ballot for governor. fred hubbell, who polls show is a fruntrunner, john norris, ross wilburn, cathy glasson, and andrea mcguire. nate boulton's name will also appear on the ballot despite suspending his campaign a few weeks ago after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. the stakes are high for this race. iowa is a traditional swing state, voting blue for the 2002, 2008, and 2012 presidential elections. the state voted red in 2004, and voted trump by almost 10 percent. the des moines register is reporting this gubernatorial race as one of the most expensive thank you annalisa. the polls are open today from 7 a? m to 9 p?m. in the next half hour we take a closer look at cerro gordo county elections and congressional races in iowa.