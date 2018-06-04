Speech to Text for Local highlights (6/4)

one to find. - the central springs softball team is 6 and oh this season.. up to number two in the 2-a poll. - new to the rankings this week... is newman. - the 8 and 2 knights are 14th in class 1-a. cs at newman sb-vo-5 cs at newman sb-vo-3 - both teams are still undefeated in top of iowa conference play. - the knights are on fire to start this game.. thanks to great plays.. just like this.. lily castle snags the line drive. - newman up 3-1.. into the 7th. - panthers rally... emme dietrich singles into left field.. panthers have two runners on.. shes the tying run at first base. - one of them scores... on this play..kessa fingalsen lays down a bunt... she's thrown out at first base... but.. the important part is that a run scores. - next batter..its kaylea fessler.. to left field... just out of the reach of newman's glove.. here comes the tying run.. and we have free softball. - top of the 8th... gracie ewen flies one to right field... its caught.. but the sac fly scores the winning run. - panthers stay perfect.. 4-3. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball (2) central springs (14) newman 4 3 f/8 nu at rockford sb-vo-4 nu at rockford sb-vo-2 another good one in rockford... the 6 and 1 warriors... taking on 5 and 1 north union. - top of the first n-u threatening...bu t with two outs rockford tries to pick off the girl at third but the throw is off and sam nieslen races home for the 1-oh lead - senior bre anderson records the first rbi of the game getting one to fall in the gap in deep center two come in to score - then rory mcclellan follows it up with a single out to left to bring in another... - rockford's marissa norby settles down in the circle getting the backwards k to end the side lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball (5) north union rockford 6 3 final and then turns around and hits a lead off solo homer but north union wins 6 to 3. / new week of high school baseball in iowa. - new week of rankings at kimt.com. - the forest city indians are in the receiving votes category in class 2-a. cs at newman base-vo-4 cs at newman base-vo-2 - newman continues to hold down the number one spot in 1-a. they are taking on central springs tonight. - after a scoreless top of the first... newman gets on the board.. in their half... ball to the back stop..josh fitzgerald sprints on home. - panthers working hard to get out of the jam.. watch the bullet coming from the right arm of lucas garl.. and the runner is out trying to steal second. - we have about 98 caden kratz pitching highlights from his time at newman...this might be his first one at the plate... kratz finds green.. scoring a run. - knights arent done..merrit mccardle lines one off the wall in left field... hes in with an rbi double. - 12-zip is the final. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball central