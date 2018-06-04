Speech to Text for Broadway Ave N moving forward

lowerthird2line:katie huinker june 4, 2018 thank you for joining us - i'm katie huinker. we have those stories just ahead - but first tonight... three major talking points for city leaders in rochester. umbrella lead-vidbox-1 umbrella lead-vidbox-3 the city council is choosing which option to move forward with for re- constructing broadway avenue north...we'll tell you their next move. current parking prices could mean paying more at the meter. plus - a year and a half after purchasing the building...only a portion of the police department's north precinct is being used. / kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at those meetings tonight - and has the latest on the council's plans for broadway avenue north. live brooke - what can you tell us? xxx north broadway-maplvo-3 katie - owners of businesses on north broadway - like gingerbread house bakery - came out tonight asking the same question. what's next? city council-lvo-2 well the council has made a decision on which construction option to go forward with - option 2-c... which is the one that maintains all intersections. but before that - there were a lot of opinions to be heard - starting with those same business and property owners'.xxx new row 2 elizabeth stay-pkg-2 new row 2 elizabeth stay-pkg-3 "mcdonald's is 100% behind 2c" "i'm going to vote for 2c because its really the right thing to do." "if you must approve the plan thats for you, please approve 2c but without tricks and changes." in a vote of 4 to 3 - option 2 c has been approved by city council - and the project is moving forward. this comes after a weeks- long battle of narrowing it down to three options. councilmember s campion, wojcik, and johnson were not in favor and wojcik says he believes it's the least safe option for the community. / north broadway-ltag-2 option 2c includes medians on broadway avenue between intersections but not through them. it was thought to be a compromise between option 2-b - which the city favored... and option 2-b alternative - favored by business- owners. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / parking meters-vo-3 thank you brooke. another hot topic tonight - could parking prices be going up in downtown rochester? parking meters-vo-1 parking meters-vo-2 that's what was discussed at today's committee of the whole meeting. walker consultants did a parking study of the city - and recommended their changes to council members tonight. over the course of 5 years-the all day parking rate is expected to increase by about 6 dollars and 50 cents. the study also mentioned possible rate increases for citations and parking permits.