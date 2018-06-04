Speech to Text for Uhlenhopp takes over FC SB

speaking of new things. - justin uhlennhopp is in his first season as the head softball coach at forest city. - and the indians are on a roll as of late... two straight wins.. scoring 23 runs in the process. - but this whole softball thing is new for uhlennhopp...after 10 years as an assistant baseball coach for clear lake and forest city he decided it was time to try the head coaching... gig taking him to the ladies game...while there are some differences... like speed of play to get used to at first...his players say his background in baseball is making them better at the plate. justin uhlenhopp forest city softball coach: we have a lot of hardworking very athletic girls who are in the weight room a lot and their swings just needed a little bit of tweaking and work and they've been working really hard and we've just gone with the baseball swing approach cora holland forest city junior: were more focused on hitting and finishing high and working on our throws and i would say he knows different plays and like about the game.