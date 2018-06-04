Speech to Text for Bicycle Playground Teaches Bike Safety

playground.jpg it's the first of its kind in minnesota... a bicycle playground in rochester that aims to teach kids the rules of the road. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how.xxx paint playground-pkgll-1 paint playground-pkgll-2 the goal is for these lines to teach kids bike safety. paint playground-pkgll-4 it took a lot of paint to transform this blacktop into a bicycle training ground. sia is one of mac wilson's three kids... he's one parent that sees this project as a teaching tool. paint playground-pkgll-5 you can only go up and down the sidewalk so many times. and as these kids get older and they're biking to schools or biking to their jobs or something, paint playground-pkgll-9 they're not necessarily going to be biking on sidewalks, they're going to be biking on the roads. they need to learn how to share the roads with motorists. paint playground-pkgll-7 this footage from kimt's drone three shows some of the simulations... like a roundabout paint playground-pkgll-8 and even stop signs. there's going to be a place here where it simulates a one-way and that's stuff that even us as motorists, we could use some practice with. minnesota commissioner of health jan malcolm says it's an example for other communities in the state. paint playground-pkgll-6 it's great exercise. it's a great way to have transit in a growing and vibrant community, but the skills in biking and the comfort with biking in different environments is really very, very important. paint playground-pkgll-3 organizers hope to have the project done by the end of this week. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... hear how local law enforcement is also joining in on the effort