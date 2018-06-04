Speech to Text for Preparing for the Iowa Primary Election

important day in iowa...it's the june 5th primary. ia primary-grx-2 a number of influential offices will be on the primary election ballot including: u-s representative - iowa governor - secretary of state - state senators and representatives - and state auditor. the polls will be open from 7 a-m to 9 p-m. and with so many iowa voters expected to cast their ballots tomorrow - it's important to make sure you have what you need at the polls. voter id-vo-1 lowerthird2line:voter id law: what to know mason city, ia voters will need to have any of 6 valid forms of i-d. that can be an iowa driver's license...a non- operator's i- d...passport...mil itary or veteran's i-d...or a voter i-d card. in addition...you must be registered to vote at your current address...and registered as a member of the party whose primary you're voting in. steven juhl voted this afternoon at the cerro gordo county courthouse...an d does not agree with the recently passed iowa voter i-d law. xxx voter id-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steven juhl voter "there was no reason to change it. it was just a waste of time. they wasted more time than get what they needed to be done in the state. period." those who don't have their i-d's this year will fill out an affidavit - but next year the iowa voter i-d law will be in full effect. minnesota's primary election will be held on august 14th. / ots:bicycle playground bicycle