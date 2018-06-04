Speech to Text for Crosswalk Enforcement

the albert lea police department is cracking down on drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at cross walks. to ensure the safety of pedestrians - the police are citing drivers who don't stop for people in the crosswalks. authorities tell k-i-m-t that they see an increase in drivers not paying attention. albert lea resident heidi robeck says that she also notices people driving recklessly when it's warm. when crossing the street - she says she often has to hold her smallest son so he doesn't get hit. heidi robeck albert lea, mn a lot of kids are riding their bikes going to the pool with this new ice cream place up here drivers have to pay attention and see where these little kids are walking