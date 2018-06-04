Speech to Text for Details of Shooting Investigation Kept Under Wraps

still have more questions than answers three days after a shooting in winnebago county. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke to relatives and neighbors today. he joins us now live from the newsroom - brian? xxx shoot update-nrintro-2 katie - today i spoke to a person who lives where the shooting took place on the 85-hundred block of 390th street - but they were not willing to comment on what exactly happened on friday. after speaking to neighbors and those in the community i did learn that the person who lives where the shooting took place is the thompson fire chief - but those with the winnebago county sheriff's office say they are not releasing any more information. xxx shoot update-nrmpkg-1 shoot update-nrmpkg-2 kelli hill and her family live about five miles away from where the shooting took place. she says it's scary that information is still not being released to the public. she says several rumors have been circulating since the shooting investigation began on friday - but she just wants to know if the shooter has been aprehended or if there's any threat to the public. shoot update-nrmpkg-3 were a small community and they could be out on the loose and have no idea. we checked court records this afternoon and it doesn't appear that anyone's been arrested for the shooting. live in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / mug 1:trapp trotter jr. trapp trotter.jpg