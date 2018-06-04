Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-4-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 high pressure remains in control over our area for now, but you can already sense the changes that are occurring. the dewpoints are getting higher which is making it feel muggier outside and the temperatures are climbing higher than they were over the weekend. a warm front is responsible for this happening and it'll be along that warm front that some spotty showers and storms will develop later tonight and into early tuesday morning. severe weather is not anticipated. cloud cover will clear for tuesday and it will remain sunny and warm for tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms for wednesday afternoon/eveni ng and then tapering off to more spotty activity for thursday but another round is on the way for friday which will linger into early saturday. by the end of saturday widespread 1-2" of rain will be possible. tonight: isolated storms/partly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: west becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. thank you tyler.