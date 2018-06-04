Speech to Text for Minnesota Chamber of Commerce kicks of policy tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota's legislative session has ended but that hasn't stopped some voters from voicing their concerns. mn chamber leg recap-vo-1 lowerthird2line:legislative recap austin, mn the minnesota chamber of commerence kicked off its state wide policy tour today. the team will go to towns across the state to discuss how this year's session went. we spoke to one austin resident who wasn't too pleased with the outcome this year's session. sandy forstner is the executive director of the austin chamber of commerence. he tells us that the governor vetoed tax cuts that would have helped out business in austin.xxx mn chamber leg recap-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sandy forstner executive director, austin chamber of commerce i think in many ways it was very disappointing particularly in the area of tax reform and tax conformity tomorrow - the tour heads to cloquet in northern minnesota - where a session recap will be held at the boldt company from seven a-m to nine a-m. /