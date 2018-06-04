Speech to Text for Albert Lea man arrested for online threats

an albert lea man is arrested after being accused of making threats on social media. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox is live outside of the albert lea police department... where he is learning more details about the man arrested... jeremiah.xxx maplive:man accused of online threat albert lea, mn google earth 2018 google alpd.jpg yes amy i'm here in front of the albert lea police department. social media threats-lintro-2 albert lea police arrested keith rogge after calls from around the country called in about what he posted.xxx social media threats-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:man accused of online threat albert lea, mn on saturday police investigated threats on social media. they arrested 36-year-old keith rogge after people who saw his facebook post contacted them. authorities say the post contained violent tendencies. albert lea resident val vollmer says she doesn't feel less safe following the incident. she tells me that she's happy the police were able to act fast and arrest rogge. but she adds no amount of threats can scare her to leave the city she loves. lowerthird2line:val vollmer albert lea, mn it's home it's okay i don't worry about it at all / social media threats-ltag-2 amy - rogge was arrested on probation violation and disorderly conduct charges. reporting live in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. police in albert lea say they investigate any claim of a threat that is posted on social media. / jeremy rose sentenced-vomug-4