Person of interest wanted in weekend stabbing

sheriff's office says deputies are now looking for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing over the weekend. stabbing folo-stngr-2 take a look at this photo. deputies are trying to track down 31-year- old trapp trotter. they say he has a tattoo of his wife's name on his neck and a cross tattoo on his face. deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous... so if you see him... contact law enforcement right away. today - kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to the community where that stabbing took place... finding out if people there feel safe in the aftermath of the assault.xxx stabbing folo-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:stabbing investigation northwood, ia john deean lives a block south of the schoolside apartment complex. he's originally from memphis and has seen his fair share of crime. but in northwood... he says it really doesn't happen that often. lowerthird2line:john deean northwood, ia "this is a quiet...quiet little town. we like it that way. that's the reason we settled here and retired here." stabbing folo-pkgll-12 he credits law enforcement for part of that. "we have pretty good law enforcement here in town...they constantly patrol this whole city, which it doesn't take long for one officer to drive around this whole town." fringe and lace owner brittany low has lived in northwood for about 10 years. despite what happened on saturday... she isn't fearful. lowerthird2line:brittany low northwood, ia "i don't feel that the town is dangerous and there's tons of criminals running around wanting to stab each other. i don't see that. it's normal living for everybody." stabbing folo-pkgll-14 though authorities have been called to the complex before... including for another stabbing in 20- 13... low notes that there is a general feeling of safety in the town of nearly 2 thousand people. "i hope that everybody can sleep well at night knowing that it is a safe town and law enforcement's doing what they can to keep the crime minimal..." stabbing folo-pkgll-7 in northwood...ale x jirgens...kimt news 3. / the victim of the stabbing was transported to mercy medical center north iowa. police have not yet identified that person - but say the victim is expected to survive. /