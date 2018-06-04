Speech to Text for Tim Pawlenty campaigns in Rochester.

all eyes are now on the minnesota primary election...as the state conventions come to a close. convention recap-vo-1 convention recap-vo-3 the d-f-l convention was held in rochester. erin murphy has the party's endorsement in the gubernatorial race. she's chosen state representative erin maye quade has her running mate. convention recap-vo-4 the g-o-p convention was held in duluth...where republicans endorsed jeff johnson as their choice for governor. / there was one noticably absent candidate in duluth. tim pawlenty and his running- mate...current leuitenant governor michelle fishbach...chose to forgoe the convention and not even try for the g-o-p endorsement. instead...they'll go right to the august primary. today...pawlent y and fischbach are campaigning across the state...including in our area. kimt news three's calyn thompson was their when the pair made a stop in rochester just a few hours ago. she joins us now live in our rochester studio with the details...calyn?x xx pawlenty in roch-liveintro-2 amy and raquel - definitely a quick stop in rochester today. the ticket made four other stops around minnesota... to discuss their vision and why they bypassed the convention.xxx pawlenty in roch-minipkg-1 pawlenty in roch-minipkg-4 it was a busy weekend in minnesota politics... with the d-f-l convention in rochester and the g-o-p convention in duluth where jeff johnson wins the endorsement in the governor's race. pawlenty in roch-minipkg-5 tim pawlenty announced current lieutenant governor michelle fischbach as his running mate at the end of may... pawlenty in roch-minipkg-2 making the pair think it was unrealistic to go to the convention in the short time frame... as well as pawlenty calling it a closed system. pawlenty in roch-minipkg-3 i think it's really important to democratize that decision making and i think the primary represents an opening up of the system in a way that's going to invite in and allow more grass roots activists and voters and other people to weigh in on the choice pawlenty in roch-livetag-2 the d-f-l party endorsed erin murphy as their gubernatorial candidate. coming up at kimt news 3 at five... hear pawlenty and fischbach's platform and why they think their d-f-l opponents are out of touch with the state's issues. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.