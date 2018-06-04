Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
My Money Monday - Why credit scores matter
Here is some information that will help.
Posted: Mon Jun 04 08:35:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 08:35:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
79°
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
79°
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Person of interest in Saturday's stabbing in Worth County
Person of interest identified in Worth County stabbing
Shooting investigation underway in Winnebago County
Officer found, believed to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds
FBI warns internet users to reset routers
I-35 ramps to close north of Mason City
Mason City man hits two holes-in-one in six-day span
Name released of Iowa motorcyclist killed in Fillmore County crash
Two arrested on Mason City meth charges
Tip leads to arrest in unsolved 1992 Iowa beating death
Latest Video
My Money Monday - Why credit scores matter
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-4-18
N. Broadway debate continues at Rochester City Council
Mason City man hits two holes-in-one in six-day span
Golf Sunday (6/3)
Local business causes concerns among neighbors
DFL Convention wraps up
Low prices force some dairy farmers out of business
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-3-18)
Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, June 2nd
Community Events