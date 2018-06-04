Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-4-18

today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it is a brisk start to the morning with temperatures in the 50's and 40's. the drop on humidity from the weekend will lead to a pleasant start to the week, but the humidity will return later on. the winds will be strengthening through the day with around 10 to 15 mph winds this afternoon. there will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms tonight mostly in mn. temperatures will start to rebound through the start of the week leading to a hot end to the week with more storm chances. we're tracking better chances of showers and thunderstorm s by wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. we'll get a break on thursday, but another round looks to move in for both friday and for saturday as well. today: mostly sunny. highs: lower 80's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated storm possible/partly cloudy. lows: lower 60's/upper 50's. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. thanks jon.