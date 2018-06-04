Speech to Text for N. Broadway debate continues at Rochester City Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ? a project that's been highly debated for months may get the vote it needs to move forward. the rochester city council is expected to choose a layout for the north broadway reconstructio n project. the work is intended to transform north broadway from civic center drive to 13th steet north into a gateway to downtown rochester and would reconstruct the entire width of the right?of?way along broadway. live there are a few different layout options that have been mulled over by the city based on public and business owner feedback ? to help break those options down kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester this morning.. good morning. well the first option is called two?b. it would close all but two intersection with a median ? this is the preferred option because it meets all the project goals including addressing safety... however business owners along this stretch of road ? including mike fish the owner of gingerbread bakery had concerns with how difficult it would become to access their businesses if customers couldn't make left turns. because of those concerns a second option called 2?b alternative was presented. this would only close the intersections that have crash rates that exceed statewide averages. fish was in favor of this option initially because it would keep the intersection in front of his business open but now that he's learned a (third option is on the table that could be a compromise between the first two and... he wants to hear about it. "i want to look at the third option as well because i would just feel selfish if i got my intersection opened and my neighbors didn't. there's a lot of people that are being impacted i mean 55 businesses plus the employees that are working for them plus their customers, this is a big thing." that third option is called 2?c and it includes medians on broadway ave between intersections but not through any of the public intersections like this one here. this option has not been widely shared with the public but is expected to be discussed at the council meeting tonight. in order to move on the the final design of the project ? the council will have to pass a motion to select on of these three options tonight. live in rochester thanks deedee. be sure to tune in to kimt news three tonight at ten to find out which option the city council ends up deciding on.