Speech to Text for Golf Sunday (6/3)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a hole in one... it's what every golfer dreams of and only few accomplish... in fact according to golf digest an amateur golfer's chance of an ace is 12 thousand, 5 hundred... to one... but for mason city's kerry stripling... he beat the odds not only once but twice, in less than a weeks time.xxx nat just luck, just luck is all it is... it must have been one lucky week for kerry stripling at the highland golf course... hitting two hole in one's 6 days apart... you never think you're going to hit another one every one is your last one. to hit two in one week it's like really... i had to call my wife and i was like guess what and she was like no you didn't and i was like yeah i did. the 61 year old from mason city now has 6 career aces... 3 back in the 80s, one a year ago july, and two just recently at highland in the river city... the first was on 7 a 180 yard par 3... and then 6 days later on the 17th which is a 165 yard par 3 the one was 6 days later was kind of funny because three older gentelman said why don't you play through us i was playing by myself and i said sure... i hit the ball the guy goes whered it go and i said i think it went in and he's like no... and i'm like i think it did already the talk of the course for his hole in one just a few days prior, stripling became the talk of the town... there's been a lot of people who've been really nice to me ever since and they come up to me a lot they all want drinks though after 44 years of golfing... stripling says it never gets old... and he can't wait to hit another. you know they are all fun you hope they aren't your last one and i'm looking for my next one every stripling was out on the course today as well competing in the 67th mason city amateur tournament at m?c's country club... hitting a golf ball tons of familiar faces are a part of this tournament today that is trying something new... a shootout style format with the top 10 through 18 getting eliminated hole by hole in a championship 9 hole flight... clear lake sophomore tyler eaton was one of the youngest in the tourney and finish fourth... cody brandau took third, bill watson took second... but it's belmond klemme grad wes buntenbach who is victorious winning his second consecutive mason city amateur.///