Speech to Text for Local business causes concerns among neighbors

a local business is causing headaches for residents that live near it. brandon evans lives right next door to oronoco auto parts... and tells kimt the business uses this building to crush metal into scrap. it makes for heavy truck traffic and lots of noise around the salvage yard at all hours of the day... things him and his neighbors didn't sign up for.xxx so we expected there to be some noise but ya know we don't expect to be woken up everyday, we don't expect to be ya know hearing and feeling the whole house rattle from them dropping dumpsters. the city has sent letters to the business about violations... but no citations or fines. i called oronoco auto parts