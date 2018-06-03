Speech to Text for DFL Convention wraps up

his helmet./// it was a long three days... filled with discussions... and some tense moments... as minnesota democrats looked to endorse a governor and leuitenant governor for the gubernatorial race. kimt news three's annalisa pardo reports on the endorsements and how delegates think the party should move forward heading into november elections.xxx the latest from the convention ? dfl endorsed gubernatorial candidate erin murphy announces erin may quade as her running mate. the next leiutenant governor of minnesota, erin may quade. are you ready to fight, are you ready to see us to lead, we are ready to win this comes after julie baha becomes the party's endorsed candidate for state auditor, by accalamation. other canddiates backed by the party: amy klobuchar for senate, who ran unopposed and has held a senate position since 2007. tina smith for senate, who took over al franken's vacated seat in janurary. steve simon, who ran unopposed, is the party's secretary of state candidate. and after a surprising drop out of lori swanson, matt pelikan is the party's candidate for attorney general. erin murphy's endorsement for governor also surprised some delegates who saw gongressman tim walz as a front runner heading into the weekend. leo alfred is a delegate for sd26, which includes part of rochester. november will be his first time voting. he says surprises like the 2016 presidential election, and how the endorsements played out this weekend, are reasons why everyone should get involved in voting. the narative is not always correct and often it's not correct. you really don't know what's going to happen unless you do something to make it happen. it's better to make your voice heard, if you don't you really have no stake in whats going on. although not endorsed, congressman tim walz still plans to run for governor and will face endorsed erin murphy in the august primaries.///