Speech to Text for Low prices force some dairy farmers out of business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you go to the grocery store ? grab a gallon of milk off the shelf... and go about your day. but it's not that simple for dairy farmers... for the fourth year in a row ? they are experiencing devastatingly low prices for their milk... and it's forcing some people to lose their livelihoods... i spoke to local dairy farmers who tell me it is a problem of supply and demand... almost a catch 22 if you will... dairy famers have became more efficient over the years with milk production... but now there's a surplus < "you don't dairy farm because you want to get rich, you dairy farm because you love it." for karen and willie naatz... milking cows is more than a way of life. "this is our passion, this is something we love. we grew up with it, it's in our blood." more than 200 girls call this dairy farm their home. "i'm out here by 2:30 am every morning and we are kicking on milkers at 3:00. we are usually done with milking by 7:30 quarter to 8 and then it's clean up." but the work doesn't stop there... "then the day starts taking care of feeding cows and cleaning pens." "we're milking two times a day right now, we were milking 3 times a day." a switch they made last october... "there isn't enough labor that we can find and that wants to work." and with plunging milk prices ? ? (nat) they couldn't afford to pay employees for more hours. "we've got as low as close to the $12?$13 dollars, most people probably need $18 and that is just breaking even that is not putting a lot of extra money in the pocketbook." (nat) just a few miles down the road ... daley farms is also feeling the pinch. "it's some stressful times right now (wipe into this sot) it's hard to make ends meet and make things cash flow on the farm." paul daley shares the business with his siblings. "we milk about 1,000 cows." a family operation ? ? milking around the clock. standup: "40 cows can be milked in here at a time ? it takes each cow 7 to 8 minutes and they will produce anywhere from 25 to 30 pounds of milk." "80?thousand pounds a day with the 1,000 cows which equates to about 9,000 gallons per day." as the years have progressed farmers have became more efficient... "they are saying there is a surplus of product." "the reality is that we are out?producing demand in the u.s. and to make that profitable for our dairy farmers we need to export that milk out of the u.s." veterinarian matt dodd has seen the decline of the family farm... "with our practice we have lost six clients since the first of the year we normally lose one maybe two a year over the last ten years that i've been here." (nat) "feed prices high, milk prices low." dodd says it's no longer just about the u.s. ? we live in a global economy... "around 15? percent right now is exported and if we can move that up to 20?25 percent that would be huge for the dairy industry in the united states." it's one solution to a problem naatz says is complex... partially due to the general consumer being so far removed from the farm. "oh gosh, this one is more expensive and it says select may this one is better for me versus this 2? percent down at the bottom of the shelf that isn't select. what's the difference? technically there is no difference that milk is the same across the board it's a good wholesome product there's no antibiotics in any of your milk, there's no hormones in your milk... other than what the cow naturally produces just like any female." despite the struggles this is a lifestyle they love and their livelihood. "it's hard to not get emotional when you are so emotionally attached. we are here 365 days out of the entire year... there might be some hope on the future horizon for dairy farmers... producers tell me prices look to increase towards the end of the year... in the meantime they're forced to continue living on borrowed money. to realize how global of a market we live in... it might surprise you to know that 1 in 7 jobs worldwide involve a part of the dairy industry.